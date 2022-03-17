Home / World News / Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
world news

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s top aide said Ukraine maintained its core demand that it retained sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russia and pro-Russian forces.
Refugees cross the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at a border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland on Thursday. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Refugees cross the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at a border checkpoint in Kroscienko, Poland on Thursday. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 07:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByReuters

Russian forces in Ukraine were blasting cities and killing civilians but no longer making progress on the ground, according to Western intelligence, while talks on ending the fighting resumed as the war entered its fourth week.

CIVILIAN TOLL

* Local officials said rescuers in the besieged southern port of Mariupol were combing the rubble of a theatre where women and children had been sheltering, bombed the previous day. Russia has denied striking the theatre.

* Governor of the northern Chernihiv region said 53 civilians had been killed there in bombardment over the past 24 hours.

* Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the reports. Russia denies targeting civilians.

STALLED INVASION

* Russia’s invasion has largely stalled on all fronts in recent days amid heavy losses, British military intelligence said in a regular update.

DIPLOMACY

* Talks between Russian and Ukraine continue via video link for a fourth straight day.

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s top aide said Ukraine maintained its core demand that it retained sovereignty over areas occupied since 2014 by Russia and pro-Russian forces.

* President Joe Biden will talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday to discuss the war in Ukraine and competition between the two countries.

SWISS STASH

* Switzerland’s secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, its financial industry association estimates.

WAR OF WORDS

* Russia accused the United States of stoking “Russophobia” and said it had the power to put its “brash enemies into place.”

* Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov told European lawmakers the EU should recognise Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal a day after Biden used the term in comments Kremlin called “unforgivable.”

ECONOMY AND MARKETS

* The OECD estimates the war could knock more than 1 percentage point off global growth this year.

* Russia said it had made debt payments due this week, but a number of bondholders said they had yet to get paid.

SHOPPING IN WASHINGTON

* Since the start of the war, Washington and U.S. defence contractors have been fielding a growing number of calls from European governments shopping for arms, sources tell Reuters.

QUOTES

“Every year politicians repeat ‘never again’,” Zelenskiy told German lawmakers, invoking a slogan used to mark the Holocaust. “And now we see that these words are simply worthless. In Europe a people is being destroyed, they are trying to destroy everything that is dear to us, what we live for.”

(Compiled by Tomasz Janowski)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • France's President Emmanuel Macron, and French liberal party La Republique en Marche (LREM) candidate to his succession reacts during a press conference to present his political programme ahead of the April 10/24 presidential election in France, in the Paris' suburban city of Aubervilliers, on March 17, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

    Unveiling election manifesto, Emmanuel Macron casts himself as wartime leader

    Often accused of being a Jupiterian ruler, French President Emmanuel Macron said his campaign motto ‘With you’ reflects “a method for the long term.” He smiled and appeared mostly relaxed as he talked about issues ranging from energy to education and surrogacy, but also he bristled, once telling reporters they should be more patient with his long answers.

  • The accused confessed to stabbing the teacher to death in 2020, three decades later, Belgian prosecutors said on Thursday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Man admits to stabbing teacher to death, 30 yrs after 'humiliation' at school

    The savage murder of 59-year-old Verlinden, at her home in Herentals near Antwerp in 2020, had gone unsolved despite repeated Belgian police enquiries and hundreds of DNA samples to try and find her killer. Her husband had made a public appeal for witnesses.

  • Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, US President Joe Biden's Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration next month, the White House announced Thursday, March 17, 2022. They will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

    Joe Biden taps Ashish Jha to be new White House Covid coordinator

    Dr Ashish Jha provided expert advice to the US administration and testified multiple times in front of the US Congress, but it was his public engagement – through the media – that lent him a high degree of visibility in American public life. Jha has also written for the Hindustan Times, and was a guest at the HT Leadership Summit in 2020.

  • US president Joe Biden.

    US President Joe Biden set to call China’s Xi

    China’s foreign ministry on Thursday endorsed remarks by its envoy to Ukraine, in which Beijing delivered some of its most supportive comments yet toward the war-torn country.

  • Justice Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia at the International Court of Justice.&nbsp;

    Indian judge votes against Russia as World Court asks Moscow to stop

    India has abstained from voting in the United Nations against Russia. At the International Court of Justice, which has asked Moscow to stop its military operation, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out