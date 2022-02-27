Ukraine approaches International Court of Justice against Russia
Ukraine on Sunday approached the International Court of Justice against Russia to hold Russia accountable for its actions against Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that Russia must be accountable for “manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression”. “Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ. Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now and expect trials to start next week,” the president tweeted.
Ukraine Prez says Russia bombarding residential areas, cities experiencing WW-II like crisis
On the 4th day of Russia’s military operation on Ukraine, the clash between the Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are on as Russian troops invade Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down Russia’s offer for talks in Belarus accusing Belarus of complicity in Russia’s operation against Ukraine. Zelensky said he is also ready to talks but not in Belarus. Alternative places for talks could be Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku, he said.
What can ICJ do?
International Court of Justice or the World Court, a body of the United Nations, had ruled in 2019 that it had jurisdiction to hear a dispute between Ukraine and Russia in the context of the Crimea region.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine directly conflicts with the United Nations Charter, an agreement that guides the UN and its 193 member states.
Zelensky on Sunday said the Russian forces were bombarding residential areas in his country. “Today, there is not a single thing in the country that the occupiers (Russian forces) do not consider an acceptable target. They fight against everyone,” he said.
