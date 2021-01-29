Ukraine bans use of Russian Covid-19 vaccines
Ukraine's parliament on Friday approved a bill intended to speed up the approval of Covid-19 vaccines, which also bans the approval of vaccines made in Russia.
The government has said it expects to receive 100,000 to 200,000 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech under the global COVAX scheme in February.
No vaccine has yet been approved in Ukraine but authorities have repeatedly said Kyiv will not approve or use vaccines from Russia, with which Ukraine's ties are strained.
"One political force just created some hysteria over the registration of the Russian vaccine," Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told a televised briefing.
"I can say at once: You can be hysterical for a very long time, no one will register the Russian vaccine in the country."
Biolik, a Ukrainian pharmaceutical company backed by Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Russia-leaning opposition figure, said earlier this month it had applied for state approval to make Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, a sensitive move given the poor relations between Kyiv and Moscow.
The two countries have been at loggerheads since Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and involvement in a conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region which Kyiv says has killed 14,000 people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU agrees 'dark red' Covid-19 zones with stricter travel limits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna Covid-19 vaccines from February 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine bans use of Russian Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delink border clash from bilateral ties, China to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal briefing to the UN member states on ‘Priorities for 2021’, said he does not think “we can live in a world where too much power is given to a reduced number of companies".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK offers Hong Kong residents a route to citizenship, angering China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to publish assessment of trans-pacific trade bloc before negotiations start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexei Navalny's 'Putin palace' film pushes past 100 million YouTube views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain withdraws coronavirus public awareness ad criticised for '1950s sexism'
- The advert showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning. The only man is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman and child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As EU faces shortage, AstraZeneca offers 8 mln extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK slammed by experts over ‘neo-Victorian’ food poverty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China derecognizes British National Overseas passport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 US soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at base in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox