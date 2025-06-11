Ukraine brings home bodies of 1200 soldiers killed in war with Russia

Ukraine brought home the bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in the war with Russia, the Kyiv officials responsible for exchanging prisoners of war said on Wednesday. International Red Cross representatives walking past the motorcade of refrigerators of the convoy carrying bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia. (AFP/ Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War)

"As a result of the repatriation activities ..., the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine," the prisoner exchange coordination committee said on the Telegram messaging app.

It released photos from the scene showing personnel of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at an undisclosed location, walking past several refrigerated trucks.

Some trucks were marked with emblems of "On the Shield," a Ukrainian organisation involved in the retrieval and evacuation of military dead.

Kyiv and Moscow reached agreement at their most recent round of talks last week on a large-scale exchange of corpses of war dead, though the deal was marred by wrangling over its implementation.

On June 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia wanted to transfer 6,000 bodies back to Ukraine, but that only about 15% of them had been identified.

"We already had a moment once when they transferred bodies to us and were also transferring bodies of Russian dead soldiers," Zelenskyy said at a briefing.

The 1,212 bodies will now be transferred to experts of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, law enforcement agencies and the Health Ministry who will try to ascertain their identities as soon as possible, the prisoner exchange coordination body said.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners of war under the age of 25 in emotional homecoming scenes, the first step in a series of planned prisoner swaps that could become the biggest of the war triggered by Russia's 2022 invasion.

Fighting has raged on meanwhile with Russia saying on Monday its forces had taken control of more territory in Ukraine's east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv saying Moscow had launched its largest drone attack of the war.