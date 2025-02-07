Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ukraine confident International Criminal Court will pursue ‘Russian war crimes’ despite Trump's sanctions

Reuters |
Feb 07, 2025 09:27 PM IST

Ukraine's foreign ministry asserts that the International Criminal Court will persist in addressing Russian war crimes

Ukraine believes that the work of the International Criminal Court in relation to Russian war crimes will continue after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the organisation, Kyiv's foreign ministry said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump put sanctions on the International Criminal Court, but Ukraine expects the court will continue to investigate Russian war crimes, Kyiv's foreign ministry said Friday(AFP)
U.S. President Donald Trump put sanctions on the International Criminal Court, but Ukraine expects the court will continue to investigate Russian war crimes, Kyiv's foreign ministry said Friday(AFP)

Trump authorised economic and travel sanctions targeting people who work on International Criminal Court investigations of U.S. citizens or U.S. allies such as Israel.

The ICC is a permanent court that can prosecute individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression against the territory of member states or by their nationals.

Also read: Kremlin urges patience amid speculation on Trump-Putin meeting over Ukraine war

"We are convinced that the ICC will continue to fulfil important functions in Ukraine's case, in particular bringing Russian war criminals to responsibility," foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said at a press briefing in Ukraine's capital.

"We know that relations between the U.S. and ICC have a long history," said Tykhyi.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On