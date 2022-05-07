Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine conflict taking 'heavy toll' on Russia's elite units, says UK
world news

Ukraine conflict taking ‘heavy toll’ on Russia's elite units, says UK

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia's losses include at least one T90-M, its most advanced tank, the UK's ministry of defence said.
A view shows a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.(Reuters Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 04:17 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In yet another indication of the extent of losses suffered by Russia during its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and its failure to make significant inroads against its much smaller neighbour, the United Kingdom said on Friday that some of Russia's ‘most capable units’ had suffered ‘heavy losses’, adding that it will take Moscow a 'long time' to reconstitute its armed forces.

“The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia's most capable units, and most advanced capabilities. It will take considerable time and expense for Russia to reconstitute its armed forces following this conflict. It will be particularly challenging to replace modernised and advanced equipment due to sanctions, restricting Russia's access to critical microelectronic components,” the UK's ministry of defence said on Twitter, in its latest update on the situation in the east European nation.

Last month, Kyiv's forces destroyed Russia's flagship Moskva warship; after initial denial, Moscow acknowledged the attack, saying one crew member was killed while at least 27 others were missing.

 

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, with President Vladimir Putin labelling the offensive as a ‘special military operation’. According to experts, Putin, on May 9, may make a ‘major announcement’ about the war. The day is observed annually as ‘Victory Day’ in that country.

