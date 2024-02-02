Ukraine destroys Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine claims to have destroyed a Russian warship from the Black Sea Fleet in a special operation off Russian-occupied Crimea. Ukrainian intelligence said that the small warship sank after it received direct hits to the hull. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky(AP)

The offical account of Ukraine's defense ministry on X(formerly Twitter) has shared a video on Thursday, purpotedly showing the sinking of the Russian warship. The ministry informed that a special unit of Ukraine's defense destroyed the missile corvette "Ivanovets" of the russian Black Sea Fleet.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

"Ship wreck of the day! Warriors of the special unit "Group 13" of the @DI_Ukraine destroyed the missile corvette "Ivanovets" of the russian Black Sea Fleet. As a result of a number of direct hits to the hull, the corvette was damaged, rolled to the stern, and sank. The value of the ship is approximately $60–70 million. Nice job, warriors!," posted Ukraine's defense ministry.

ALSO READ| Norway's most powerful storm in 30 yrs wreaks havoc, top wind speed at 196 kph

The main directorate of intelligence of Ukraine's defense ministry gave details about the successful operation, on its offical website.

"The operation was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the United24 platform. The enemy ship was patrolling the Black Sea near Lake Donuzlav near the occupied Crimea. As a result of a number of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship suffered damage incompatible with further movement - the "Ivanovets" rolled to the stern and sank," message on the offical website read.

Notably, Russia and Ukraine have been exchanging hostilities since 2022 when the former invaded into the country. In the ongoing war, both sides have lost thousands of lives. Russia claims to have annexed parts of Ukraine. Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine has been receiving financial aid and arms & ammunitions from friendly countries like the US.