Home / World News / Ukraine energy minister's query to the world: What about nuclear safety

Ukraine energy minister's query to the world: What about nuclear safety

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 10:52 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The international gathering hosted by France aims to raise funds to repair Ukraine's damaged infrastructure.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian war crime prosecutor inspects a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kherson.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian war crime prosecutor inspects a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kherson.(Reuters)
AFP |

The world must "rethink nuclear safety" after Russia's seizure of Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko told AFP ahead of a Tuesday conference in Paris.

The international gathering hosted by France aims to raise funds to repair Ukraine's damaged infrastructure as well as highlight the country's support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

With at least 40 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure demolished in the past two months, Galushchenko will join the conference to ask for materials and funds to get Ukrainians through the winter.

Speaking to AFP on Monday, he said Russia's war in Ukraine "completely changes our understanding of nuclear security", pointing to the capture of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as a turning point.

The plant, located in Ukraine's east, was seized by Russian troops in March, and shelling has continued around the site.

Read more: Vladimir Putin cancels event sparking health rumours: ‘He is suffering…’

Despite Western powers and the UN atomic energy agency raising the alarm over safety at the plant -- which has six nuclear reactors -- talks aimed at demilitarising the area have stalled.

"Nobody expected that someone could capture a nuclear plant... This situation absolutely pushes us to rethink what should we do from the point of view of safety," Galushchenko told AFP.

He added that Russia's seizure of a nuclear plant "destroyed" any semblance of a safety net provided by agreements established by Western countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"That's a question, too, to all the countries of the world," he said.

"It's not only a Ukrainian issue of nuclear safety. It means that any missiles which could fly, let's say, up to 2,000 kilometres, could reach any nuclear reactor.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out