 Ukraine hits Russia's key oil refinery in latest drone attack: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Ukraine hits Russia's key oil refinery in latest drone attack: Report

Ukraine hits Russia's key oil refinery in latest drone attack: Report

Reuters |
Feb 03, 2024 08:51 PM IST

The Volgograd refinery is latest in a series of facilities to be targeted by drones. Kyiv sees such infrastructure as important for the Kremlin's war effort.

Two Ukrainian attack drones hit a key oil processing facility at the largest oil refinery in southern Russia on Saturday, a source in Kyiv told Reuters, detailing the latest in a series of long-range attacks on Russian oil facilities.

The Volgograd refinery is the latest in a series of facilities to be targeted by drones. (Representative Image) (File)
The Volgograd refinery is the latest in a series of facilities to be targeted by drones. (Representative Image) (File)

Local authorities in Russia said earlier that a fire had been extinguished at the Volgograd refinery following a drone attack. The refinery is owned by oil producer Lukoil, which had no immediate comment.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The operation by the SBU security service struck the primary processing facility, without which the refinery could lose significant production capacity, the Kyiv source said. Reuters could not immediately verify where the drones hit.

Ukrainian officials seldom take responsibility publicly for deep strike attacks on Russian territory.

The Volgograd refinery is the latest in a series of facilities to be targeted by drones. Kyiv sees such infrastructure as important for the Kremlin's war effort.

The source told Reuters such drone attacks would continue.

"By hitting oil refineries working for the Russian military-industrial complex, we not only cut off the logistics of fuel supplies for enemy equipment, but also reduce funds into the Russian budget," the source said.

The distance from the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv near the Russian border and the southern Russian city of Volgograd is more than 600km.

Russia has been conducting regular long-range missile strikes on targets in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, prompting Kyiv to scramble for ways to close the gap on Moscow's more advanced military technology.

Ukraine has sought to spur innovation in drone technology and to support the production of long-range drones to allow it to strike back.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra and Giles Elgood)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On