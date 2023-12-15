Ukraine, Moldova entry in EU could destabilise union: Kremlin

Russia said on Friday that the European Union's decision to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova was a politicised decision that could destabilise the bloc. Russian President Vladimir Putin(via REUTERS)

"Negotiations to join the EU can last for years or decades. The EU has always had strict criteria for accession and it is obvious that at the moment neither Ukraine nor Moldova meets these criteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is clear that this is an absolutely politicised decision, the EU’s desire to demonstrate support for these countries. But such new members could destabilise the EU, and since we live on the same continent as the EU, we, of course, are closely watching this."

At a summit on Thursday, EU leaders agreed to start entry talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia's invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary.

Peskov said Hungary was not a pro-Russian country, but Russia was impressed that it was prepared to defend its own interests.