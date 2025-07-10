Ukraine says member of security services 'murdered' in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine said Thursday that one of its members had been killed in central Kyiv, in the most recent apparent targeted attack of security personnel since Russia invaded Ukraine. This photograph shows the damage at a residential building following a major overnight Russian attack in Kyiv on July 10, 2025.(AFP)

"A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of an SBU employee in the Golosiivsky district of Kyiv," the SBU said in written comments to AFP.