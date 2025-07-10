Ukraine says member of security services 'murdered' in Kyiv
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 03:21 PM IST
A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of an SBU employee in the Golosiivsky district of Kyiv.
The Security Service of Ukraine said Thursday that one of its members had been killed in central Kyiv, in the most recent apparent targeted attack of security personnel since Russia invaded Ukraine.
"A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of an SBU employee in the Golosiivsky district of Kyiv," the SBU said in written comments to AFP.
