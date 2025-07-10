Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Ukraine says member of security services 'murdered' in Kyiv

AFP
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 03:21 PM IST

A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of an SBU employee in the Golosiivsky district of Kyiv.

The Security Service of Ukraine said Thursday that one of its members had been killed in central Kyiv, in the most recent apparent targeted attack of security personnel since Russia invaded Ukraine.

This photograph shows the damage at a residential building following a major overnight Russian attack in Kyiv on July 10, 2025.(AFP)
This photograph shows the damage at a residential building following a major overnight Russian attack in Kyiv on July 10, 2025.(AFP)

"A criminal investigation has been launched into the murder of an SBU employee in the Golosiivsky district of Kyiv," the SBU said in written comments to AFP.

