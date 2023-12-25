Ukraine snubs Russia to celebrate Christmas on December 25 for first time

Ukraine is celebrating Christmas on December 25 for the first time since its independence. In defiance of Russia, where most Orthodox believers celebrate on January 7, the Ukraine government changed the date by passing a law in July. Earlier, Ukraine followed Russia's date of celebration. Believers attend a Christmas Eve service at the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral (Mykhailivskyi Zolotoverkhyi) as Ukrainians celebrate their first Christmas according to a Western calendar(REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a Christmas message which was released on Sunday evening. He highlighted that Ukraine would be celebrating the festival on the same date as one united country.

"All Ukrainians are together. We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country," said Zelensky as quoted by news agency AFP.

Ukraine has started celebrating Christmas as per the Gregorian calendar, in line with most of the world’s Christians. This new date of celebration is a snub to Russian Orthodox Church which had a deep religious influence in Ukraine, where Christianity is the majority religion. The Russian Orthodox Church uses the old 'Julian' calendar for religious celebration days.

"We wanted to support what is happening in Ukraine now. Because changes are always difficult, and when these changes occur, more people are needed to support it in order for something new to happen," said Denis, a young Ukrainian man as quoted by AFP.

However, some people in Ukraine still follow the Russian Orthodox Church and celebrate Christmas as per its directions.

Ukraine's steps to obliterate Russian influence

Amid the ongoing war against invading Russian forces, Ukraine has been taking steps to obliterate things that link it to its neighbouring country.

As Ukraine is a former part of the Soviet Union, many streets, monuments etc. have links to Russia. In recent times, Ukraine has renamed such streets and removed such monuments.

The new Orthodox Church of Ukraine is expanding its network and taking over several Russia-linked church buildings, with the support of the government.