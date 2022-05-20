Ukraine: UN refugees panel chief urges nations to not ignore other crises as war rages on
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) chief Filippo Grandi on Friday warned countries focussing on helping Ukraine to “not ignore the crises elsewhere”. He urged EU members and other countries to not reduce overseas development aid because of the higher spending related to the Ukraine crisis. Grandi further said that if other crises are ignored, “it will backfire”.
The UNHCR said the global displacement crisis is also likely to worsen due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
"First of all because Ukraine has an impact on many other fragile situations, making them more fragile, food security, energy crisis, price increases, instability, and then this, in turn, can cause more displacement," he said before joining a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.
Also read: US, China discuss security issues, Ukraine
He further said the ‘colossal crisis' in Ukraine would “raise the number of displaced people globally well above the 84 million it reached in late 2021 – with some 6 million refugees from Ukraine and 8 million people displaced inside the country”.
Grandi added, “Unfortunately the global displacement crisis is increasing. I think an important message... is that there is not just Ukraine and we should not forget the rest.”
Also read: Kremlin says Ukraine 'lacks will' to continue peace talks
Several countries are stepping up to help Ukraine as Russia shows no signs of stopping the war. The Group of Seven (G&) countries are providing $19.8 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's public finances. The US Congress has approved a military and humanitarian aid package worth nearly $40 billion for Ukraine.
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden is seeking more $33 billion in aid for the war-torn country. Several other countries, including Japan and Germany, are providing help to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Shanghai breaks 'zero COVID' streak, finds fresh cases outside quarantined areas
Shanghai announced its first new COVID-19 cases outside quarantined areas in five days on Friday and imposed stricter curbs in two districts, but did not signal any change to the planned end of a prolonged city-wide lockdown on June 1. Another district, Hongkou, on Friday afternoon ordered all shops to shut and residents to stay home until at least Sunday as it plans to carry out mass testing.
-
BRICS-led New Development bank to set up regional office in India
The New Development Bank, the Shanghai-based multilateral bank of the Brics countries, will open its first regional office in India at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to cater to infrastructure and sustainable development needs of the country, the bank said in a statement on Friday. IRO will focus on expanding its footprint in the country with planning and implementing new projects as well as monitoring them.
-
Evening brief: France, Belgium, Germany join list of nations with monkeypox
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. France, Belgium, Germany join growing list of nations with monkeypox cases France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa.
-
Chicago shooting: 2 dead, 8 injured after firing at restaurant, say police
Two people are dead and another eight wounded following a shooting near a fast food restaurant in Chicago that sent bystanders scattering, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Thursday near a McDonald's on the city's Near North Side, a few blocks from the city's Magnificent Mile shopping district. One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said in statement.
-
Monkeypox cases spike in UK, Portugal; WHO calls for emergency meet: Report
France, Germany and Belgium confirmed their first cases of the monkeypox virus on Friday, joining European nations Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden, and Canada, Australia and the United States in reporting a disease endemic to parts of Africa. Belgian experts said two cases - in two different cities - had been detected. Spain reported 14 new cases today to take its cumulative caseload to 21.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics