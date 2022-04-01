Ukraine war: Canada calls for exclusion of Russia from G20 meet
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called for the exclusion of Russia from the G-20 meet scheduled for November this year.
Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa that it “can’t be business as usual to have Vladimir Putin sitting around the table pretending that everything is OK. Because it’s not OK and it’s his fault.”
While Canada has imposed sanctions upon the Russian leadership, including its President Vladimir Putin, following the attack on Ukraine, the West may find it more difficult to remove him from the 17th heads of State and Government summit in Bali under Indonesia’s presidency, which is scheduled for November 15 and 16.
Canada sanctioned Putin on February 25, as the Russian attack escalated.
However, Trudeau asserted that his presence could be problematic, as he said, “When it comes to Vladimir Putin sitting around that table with the rest of us, that’s going to be extraordinarily difficult for us and unproductive for the G20.”
Those remarks came on a day when Trudeau also met with parliamentarians from Ukraine in the Canadian capital. He tweeted later, “They shared stories about the war back home, and spoke about the support they need from Canada and the world. Their resiliency, and the strength of the Ukrainian people, is inspiring - and we’ll continue to be there for them.”
Trudeau discussed the G-20 bloc economic objective particularly as the world emerges from a crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and said that Russia with its “illegal invasion of Ukraine, upended economic growth for everyone around the world and can’t possibly be a constructive partner.”
Canada had played a part when it was decided eight years earlier to suspend Russia from membership of what was then the G-8. However, the seven remaining members, France, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, and Canada, along with the European Union, have already joined together to sanction Russia but that may not be tenable when it comes to the G-20, as members, including India and China, or even the host, Indonesia, may be unwilling to go along.
Sri Lanka president blames 'extremist' group for violence amid economic crisis
Sri Lankan President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office blamed an unidentified 'extremist' group for creating the violent situation during the protest near the Jubilee Post in Nugegoda, Colombo, the Colombo Page reported citing President's media division's press release. The mob armed with iron clubs, sickles and clubs marched towards the Sri Lankan President's residence at Mirihana Pangiriwatta, to provoke the protesters and create a riot-like situation in the city, according to the statement.
Silicon Valley Congressman bats for tax on digital firms to support local journalism
Big tech companies must have better-designed deliberative platforms, individuals must own their data under an internet bill of rights, social media companies must be held accountable for content inciting violence while allowing all political viewpoints, and they must not enjoy blanket immunity under the guise of being intermediaries, Ro Khanna, the Indian-American Congressman who represents California's 17th district that is home to Silicon Valley, has said.
Sri Lanka crisis: 45 arrested after night of violence leaves at least 10 injured
Sri Lanka police have arrested 45 people after violence erupted overnight when hundreds tried to storm president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house in Colombo to protest the ongoing economic crisis. At least 10 people have been injured - one severely so after police fired tear gas to stop protesters attacking their bus. Police said at least five of their personnel were also injured in clashes that resulted in police vehicles set on fire and another overturned.
Critical of Indian silence on Russia, US Congressman supports deeper India-US ties
While critical of India's refusal to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine, Congressman Ro Khanna - one of the four Indian-Americans in the US House of Representatives - has said tKhannat he will champion deeper India-US defence ties for a future where India procures 60% of its defence needs from the US and Europe rather than Russia, and support greater India-US partnership in defence manufacturing in India.
Sri Lanka: One person 'severely injured' as police fire tear gas at protesters
Police fired tear gas and a water cannon at thousands of protesters outside the home of Sri Lanka's president Thursday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign over the nation's worst economic crisis. The protesters blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for long power outages and shortages of essentials and shouted, “Go home, Gota go home.” Armed soldiers with assault rifles were stationed near the protest. Police there deployed tear gas. The protesters appeared voluntary and without a leader.
