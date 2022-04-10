Ukraine war: Global fund campaign for displaced citizens raises 10 billion Euros
- Addressing the event, von der Leyen said that the "solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide" offers some light in this dark hour.
A celebrity-backed campaign has raised 10 billion Euros for the displaced citizens in and out of Ukraine due to the war. The 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign is backed by Europe, Canada and the Middle Eastern countries. Prominent celebrities including Katy Perry, Madonna and Elton John have lent support to this global campaign. The total funds include a contribution of one billion Euros from the European Commission.
The fundraising campaign concluded at an event in Polish capital Warsaw on Saturday. Polish president Andrzej Duda, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau attended the event via video conference link.
Addressing the event, von der Leyen said that the "solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide" offers some light in this dark hour.
She also promised that the EU will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country once the "bombs stopped falling." "We will continue providing support... We will continue to stand up for Ukraine,” she was quoted by the campaign's official page.
"Whether it's food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we will continue to have your backs and provide the assistance you need at this time. We are standing up for Ukraine," Trudeau said.
In addition to the total amount, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also announced an additional one billion Euros as loan to cover the needs of the people displaced by the invasion. According to the statement, out of these 10.1 billion Euros in pledges and EBRD funding, 1.8 billion Euros are for internally displaced persons and 8.3 billion Euros for refugees in the frontline EU member states like Moldova.
According to the amount break up mentioned on the campaign's site, 4.1 billion Euros of the total amount are financial contributions and in-kind donations for internally displaced people and refugees pledged by governments, companies and individuals around the world. The other five billion Euros are loans and grants from European public financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, and the Council of Europe Development Bank.
According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of people who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war has reached 45 lakh. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
-
‘Freedom struggle begins again’: Imran's 1st reaction after ouster as Pak PM
Imran Khan, in his first reaction since his ouster as Pakistani prime minister after losing the no-trust vote on early Sunday morning, said even though the country became an independent state in 1947 freedom, the struggle has begun again against a foreign conspiracy of regime change. Khan has time and again alleged foreign conspiracy responsible for toppling his government. Khan was brought down after a day of drama and often vitriolic remarks.
-
Shanghai: Choppers, drones deployed to warn angry citizens amid raging Covid outbreak
Shanghai on Sunday reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for the day before as anxiety spread in other cities in China including Beijing about similar lockdowns being implemented to contain Omicron-driven outbreaks. The city has recorded nearly 180,000 Covid-19 infections since the beginning of March, a vast majority of them mild in nature, which has strained both the health and civic infrastructure of China's financial hub, a city of around 25 million residents.
-
PTI members of National Assembly to resign, tweets Fawad Chaudhry
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday decided to submit en masse resignations in the National Assembly, a day after party chief Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence and was ousted as the prime minister of the country, senior leader Fawad Choudhry announced. "The PTI has decided to resign from the assemblies, this process will start from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister tomorrow," he tweeted in Urdu.
-
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for premier post
Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, on Sunday nominated himself for the post of prime minister after Imran Khan's ouster in a no-confidence motion in Parliament at midnight. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party also nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post. Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.
-
Shehbaz Sharif chosen as Pak PM candidate after Imran Khan's exit
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was nominated by the opposition as the joint candidate for the prime minister's election scheduled tomorrow, Pakistan news channel ARY News reported. The PML-N leader's nomination comes a day after Imran Khan was removed from the post of prime minister after losing the no-confidence vote in the 342-member Pakistan assembly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics