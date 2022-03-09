Home / World News / Ukraine war: IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl
world news

Ukraine war: IAEA loses contact with safeguards monitoring systems at Chernobyl

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.
File photo of a New Safe Confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
File photo of a New Safe Confinement structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 09, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |

Systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl in Ukraine, which were taken over by Russian forces last month, have stopped transmitting data to the UN nuclear watchdog, it said on Tuesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi "indicated that remote data transmission from safeguards monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl NPP had been lost", the agency said in a statement.

"The Agency is looking into the status of safeguards monitoring systems in other locations in Ukraine and will provide further information soon," it said.

Safeguards refers to the field of IAEA work aimed at keeping track of nuclear material.

On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine and seized the defunct Chernobyl plant, site of a 1986 disaster that killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out