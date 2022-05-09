Home / World News / Ukraine war: Russia says it destroyed radar station built by US in Zolote town
Ukraine war: Russia says it destroyed radar station built by US in Zolote town

The Russian defence ministry added it would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets meant to be destroyed, this on the 75th day of war.
Servicemen of the Ukrainian Military Forces gather after the fighting against Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, Luhansk region.(AFP)
Published on May 09, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Russia on Monday said it destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar station near the Ukrainian town of Zolote, Reuters reported. The Russian defence ministry added it would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets meant to be destroyed, this on the 75th day of war

The claim by Russia comes on a day when it marks the Victory Day, signifying the Soviet Union's win over Nazi Germany in the Second World War. Russian president Vladimir Putin presided over his military might at Moscow's Red Square on the occasion. 

“You are fighting for the fatherland, for the future, so that nobody forgets the lessons of World War II, so that there’s no place for executioners, persecutors and Nazis,” Putin said. 

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a video on the occasion, saying Ukraine will have two Victory Days. 

“We will never forget what our ancestors did in World War II. Where more than 8 million Ukrainians died. And every fifth Ukrainian didn't return home. In total, the war claimed at least 50 million lives,” Zelenskyy said. “We don't say we can repeat.'"

On Sunday, the Russian defence ministry had said its high-precision missiles had destroyed weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukrainian forces from the United States and unspecified Western countries at a railway station near the town of Soledar.

The ministry also said that it had destroyed six depots storing missile and artillery weapons in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions while its air defences shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 warplane.

The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces has continued for the 75th day with no signs of peace. Denying reports of atrocities committed by forces in Ukraine, Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling talks. 

Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had not stopped and were being held remotely, according to the Interfax news agency.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 4 more
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine russian president vladimir putin vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky + 3 more
  • Mahinda Rajapaksa (File Photo/Reuters)

    Sri Lanka crisis: Mahinda Rajapaksa, under pressure to resign as PM, steps down

    Under pressure to resign over Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, which has triggered protests across the island nation, the country's prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stood down on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing local media.

  • Policemen carry an injured man during a clash between government supporters and demonstrators outside the President's office in Colombo.

    ‘Goons, thugs’: Ex-Sri Lanka cricketers slam Rajapaksas after Colombo clashes 

    Former top Sri Lankan cricketers, including Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakarra, lashed out at the government after supporters of the ruling party stormed a major protest site in Colombo on Monday, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police amid the country's worst economic crisis. At least 20 people have been injured in the clashes, the local media reported.

  • File Photo of NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

    Will Sweden apply for NATO membership? Ruling party to decide stance on May 15

    The Social Democrats, Sweden's ruling party, will decide on May 15 its stance on applying for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, party secretary Tobias Baudin said on Monday. This week, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is expected to announce his support for a membership application. Under the alliance's rules, if one member state is attacked by a third party, all other members will come to the latter's help.

  • People block a road as they wait for the gas trucks to arrive at the station to distribute for them amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo,&nbsp;

    Curfew in Sri Lanka after president loyalists attack protesters; 78 injured

    Sri Lankan Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Colombo on Monday after government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. News agency AFP reported that as many as 20 people have been injured in the clashes. Rajapaksa supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office since April 9, AFP added.

  • A disfigured portrait of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is seen at a protest site outside president's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

    Sri Lanka crisis: PM Rajapaksa says ready to make 'any sacrifice' for people

    Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said he is ready to make "any sacrifice" for the people amidst reports that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister may offer to stand down, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country. His younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, though wanting his resignation had not directly conveyed his wish.

