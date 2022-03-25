Russia jabs Biden over chemical weapons claim, says US diverting attention from own acts

Russia on Friday hit out at United States President Joe Biden for claiming Moscow will use chemical and biological weapons in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin accused Biden of diverting the United States' chemical and biological weapons programme in various countries, including Ukraine.

“We see this as an attempt to divert attention to some kind of ephemeral, allegedly existing threat against the backdrop of a scandal that is flaring up in the world involving chemical and biological weapons programmes that the United States has been carrying out in various countries, including Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia’s military campaign in the east European state that began a month ago has left hundreds dead, several others injured and millions displaced. On Monday, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons.

Noting Russia's accusation of the US holding these weapons in Europe, Biden said “Simply not true. I guarantee you.”

On Thursday, Biden vowed that the United States will respond if Moscow used chemical weapons in Ukraine.

"We would respond, we would respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," he said at a press conference in Brussels.

The United States, which has emerged as one of the biggest opposers of Putin's invasion of Ukraine, has been sending millions of dollars of weapons such as anti-aircraft and anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, as well as sharing intelligence. It has also imposed unprecedented sanctions on the Kremlin.

However, the US has reiterated its stand that it will not fight in Ukraine. “We will not fight a war against Russia in Ukraine. Direct confrontation between Nato and Russia is World War III -- something we must strive to prevent,” Biden had said earlier.

(With agency inputs)