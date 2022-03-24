Russia has 'almost certainly suffered thousands of casualties': UK ministry

Russian forces 'have almost certainly suffered thousands of casualties during their invasion of Ukraine', British military intelligence said Thursday as part of its daily update. Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which began as a 'special military operation' Feb 24 - has now completed a month but, barring sporadic success, Moscow has failed to make significant advances in the face of a resolute Ukrainian rearguard. British military intel said that given the scale of losses and the prolonged nature of the conflict, "Russia is likely now looking to mobilise its reservist and conscript manpower, as well as private military companies and foreign mercenaries..."

"It is unclear how these groups will integrate into the Russian ground forces in Ukraine and the impact this will have on combat effectiveness," the defence ministry said in its tweet.

The ministry's observations come amid another wave of sanctions imposed by the Boris Johnson administration on Moscow. On Thursday, it said 59 more Russian individuals and entities, including the shadowy mercenary group Wagner, would be sanctioned.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 March 2022



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦

An accurate count of losses - on either side - is uncertain but Ukrainian news website The Kyiv Independent believes Russia has lost close to 16,000 soldiers. It also estimates Russia has lost 108 planes, 124 helicopters, 530 tanks and 1,290 armed personnel carriers.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia's losses as of March 24, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier today Ukraine claimed to have destroyed a Russian vessel capable of carrying 1,500 tonnes of cargo in the Azov Sea near the city of Mariupol. "The Orsk large landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the occupiers has been destroyed in the port of Berdyansk captured by Russia," the Ukrainian navy wrote on social media.

Mariupol has emerged as the focal point of Russia's relentless attacks over the past few weeks, with wave after wave of missiles and rockets battering what was once a city of half a million people. Thousands have fled (and many have died) but at least 100,000 remain depite lacking water and electricity. Kyiv says over 2,500 people have been killed in the city since Russian president Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine one month ago.



