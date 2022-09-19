Ukraine's first lady's tribute to Queen amid war: 'She shared our desire for…'

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska who attended Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, thanked the monarch for her "important signal of support" to Kyiv amid Russian invasion.

"She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom," Zelenska wrote on Twitter.

“We will always remember it with deep gratitude,” she added.

Olena Zelenska attended the service while her husband, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was not present at the state funeral where Russia was snubbed by Britain following Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine. Russian representatives were not invited to the state funeral even though Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated King Charles III's ascension to the throne.

Relations between the UK and Russia have all but collapsed since the start of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska also met with Catherine, Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace over the weekend.

