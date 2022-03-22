Ukraine's foreign ministry says 300k people are running out of food in Kherson

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Tuesday about 300,000 people in the occupied city of Kherson were running out of food and medical supplies, and accused Russia of preventing civilians evacuating to Ukraine-controlled territory.

"Kherson’s 300k citizens face a humanitarian catastrophe owing to the Russian army’s blockade. Food and medical supplies have almost run out, yet Russia refuses to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians," ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

Russia did not immediately comment on Nikolenko's remarks. Moscow denies targeting civilians.