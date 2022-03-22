Home / World News / Ukraine's foreign ministry says 300k people are running out of food in Kherson
world news

Ukraine's foreign ministry says 300k people are running out of food in Kherson

"Kherson’s 300k citizens face a humanitarian catastrophe owing to the Russian army’s blockade. Food and medical supplies have almost run out, yet Russia refuses to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians," ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.
Demonstrators, some displaying Ukrainian flags, chant "go home" while walking towards retreating Russian military vehicles at a pro-Ukraine rally amid Russia's invasion, in Kherson on March 20, 2022.&nbsp;(VIA REUTERS)
Demonstrators, some displaying Ukrainian flags, chant "go home" while walking towards retreating Russian military vehicles at a pro-Ukraine rally amid Russia's invasion, in Kherson on March 20, 2022. (VIA REUTERS)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Tuesday about 300,000 people in the occupied city of Kherson were running out of food and medical supplies, and accused Russia of preventing civilians evacuating to Ukraine-controlled territory.

"Kherson’s 300k citizens face a humanitarian catastrophe owing to the Russian army’s blockade. Food and medical supplies have almost run out, yet Russia refuses to open humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians," ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Twitter.

Russia did not immediately comment on Nikolenko's remarks. Moscow denies targeting civilians.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out