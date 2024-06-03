 Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit

Reuters |
Jun 03, 2024 11:09 AM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS-ZELENSKIY-PHILIPPINES:Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit

By Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales

Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit
Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit

MANILA -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked his Philippine counterpart on Monday for Manila's participation in a high-level peace summit later this month, describing it as a "very strong signal" towards achieving peace in the war-torn nation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In their first-in person meeting in Manila, Zelenskiy also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for his country's "clear position" on Russia's "occupation of our territories," while the Philippine leader assured him of his continued support.

"I'm happy to hear today from you that you participate our basic steps to the peace," Zelenskiy told Marcos during their bilateral meeting, speaking in English. He thanked Marcos for Manila's participation in the peace summit, saying "it's a very strong signal."

It was not immediately clear if Marcos would attend the summit or if he would send an envoy.

"Thank you so much your big word, and clear position... about this Russian occupation of our territories," he said, adding that Ukraine will open an embassy in Manila this year.

Wearing a black shirt and olive fatigues, Zelenskiy arrived at the presidential palace on Monday after an unscheduled appearance at Asia's biggest security conference in Singapore during the weekend to drum up support for the two-day peace summit in Switzerland.

Marcos delivered the keynote address at the security forum, criticising what he described as illegal, coercive and aggressive actions by "other actors" in the South China Sea - a censure of China, although he didn't name the country.

Marcos told Zelenskiy he was "honoured" the Ukrainian leader was visiting Manila.

"It's a great pleasure to meet, to discuss, issues that are common for both countries, and hopefully, we find ways for both of us together," Marcos said.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation", has not been invited to the June 15-16 summit to be hosted by the Swiss government. Russia has dismissed the talks as meaningless without its participation.

While in Singapore, Zelenskiy told a news conference that he was not able to meet the Chinese delegation at the conference and was disappointed that Beijing, a Moscow ally, would not attend the summit.

Zelenskiy has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to attend, although Washington has yet to confirm who it will send.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Marcos for Philippine participation in peace summit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On