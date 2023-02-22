Home / World News / Ukraine's Zelensky may attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukraine's Zelensky may attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

world news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:36 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War:

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to attend in person a NATO summit taking place in Vilnius in July, Ukraine's ambassador to Lithuania told local newswire BNS.

Zelenskiy has made only two foreign trips since Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago - one to Washington in December and another to London, Paris and Brussels in February.

Read more: UK Young Professionals Visa: Details on application, ballot, eligibility

The Vilnius summit on July 11-12 will be attended by most leaders of the Atlantic alliance, Lithuania presidential office said. That includes U.S. President Joe Biden, who unexpectedly visited Kyiv this week.

"That is our plan," ambassador Petro Beshta said about the Zelenskiy visit in an interview with BNS published on Wednesday.

Ukraine hopes attendees at the summit would agree "very clearly that as soon as the war is over, Ukraine becomes a member of NATO", the ambassador said. 

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis
volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out