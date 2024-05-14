Ukraine's Zelensky urges West to accelerate aid supply amid Russian offensive
May 14, 2024 10:40 PM IST
"We need a noticeable acceleration of supplies. Now much time passes between announcement of aid and actual appearance of weapons," Zelensky said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday pressed Kyiv's Western backers to accelerate the supply of weapons and air defence systems amid a new Russian offensive in the country's northeast.
"We need a noticeable acceleration of supplies. Now too much time passes between the announcement of packages and the actual appearance of weapons on the frontline," Zelensky said in an evening address after meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv.
