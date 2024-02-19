 UK-registered cargo ship attacked in Bab al-Mandab Strait: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / UK-registered cargo ship attacked in Bab al-Mandab Strait: Report

UK-registered cargo ship attacked in Bab al-Mandab Strait: Report

Reuters |
Feb 19, 2024 03:58 AM IST

The ship was heading north during its journey from Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates to Varna, Bulgaria.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Sunday that a Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated open hatch general cargo ship reported being under attack in Bab al-Mandab Strait.

UK-registered cargo ship attacked in Bab al-Mandab Strait: Report(REUTERS/Representational image)
UK-registered cargo ship attacked in Bab al-Mandab Strait: Report(REUTERS/Representational image)

The ship was heading north during its journey from Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates to Varna, Bulgaria, when the attack occurred, Ambrey said in an advisory note.

"The partially laden vessel briefly slowed from ten to six knots and deviated course, and contacted the Djiboutian Navy, before returning to her previous course and speed," the note read.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it has received a report of an incident 35 nautical miles south of Yemen's Al Mukha.

Yemen's Houthi group has launched repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait since mid-November, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel wages war on Hamas.

