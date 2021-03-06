'UK's Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital': Buckingham Palace
Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has been transferred back to a private hospital after successfully undergoing a procedure to treat a heart condition, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh who has been hospitalised for more than two weeks, was moved to a London hospital with a specialist cardiac centre on Monday for treatment for a pre-existing heart issue.
The Palace said he had now returned the private King Edward VII’s Hospital where he was first admitted for treatment for an unspecified but non-Covid related infection.
"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days," the palace said in a statement.
Since being admitted to hospital on Feb. 16, the duke has been publicly visited only by his son and heir Prince Charles.
The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus pandemic, and has continued to carry out her official duties by video.
US export ban could hit Covid vaccine supply, says SII chief
- India’s Biological E has tied up with J&J to potentially contract manufacture up to 600 million doses of its vaccine per year.
Crackdown in Myanmar continues as UNSC prepares to discuss crisis
- The violence took place as the US announced new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters.
- The changes are part of a draft decision submitted on the opening day of the week-long meeting of the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s ceremonial legislature, which will all but certainly endorse it.
China plans to help build a ‘passageway’ between Tibet and South Asia
- A brief report published by news agency Xinhua says the central government will support the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) to build the passageway.
- Public Health England (PHE) said cases of the variant known as B.1.1.318 were first identified on February 15 and it was understood to have originated in the UK.
- The controversy over the investigation organised by the World Health Organization and China about the origins of Covid-19 heated up as a group of scientists called for an independent probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal.
- Biden took office promising an immigration policy more humane than that of Donald Trump, but some migrant advocacy groups say the new Democratic president's decisions are luring undocumented travelers in what amounts to a beacon effect.
