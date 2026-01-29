U.K.’s Starmer Joins Ranks of U.S. Allies Testing China’s Embrace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Chinese leader Xi Jinping moved to improve ties in Beijing on Thursday as Britain’s relations with the U.S. have slipped following President Trump’s tariff increases and calls for the seizure of Greenland. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Bloomberg)

China has sought to woo U.S. allies amid the disruption, a point Xi emphasized as the two leaders met in the Great Hall of the People and together called for a “comprehensive strategic partnership.”

“Right now the world is both fluid and turbulent,” Xi said. “Be it for the sake of world peace and stability or for our two countries’ economies and people’s livelihoods, it is imperative for us to strengthen dialogue and cooperation.”

Starmer called China “a vital player on the world stage,” saying it was “vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship.”

His visit is the latest example of U.S. postwar allies seeking new opportunities around the world as a hedge against the uncertainty of trade and diplomatic ties with Washington.

Starmer traveled with more than 50 British business representatives, including financial and pharmaceutical company executives and the heads of several cultural enterprises. He cited both the “Golden Age” of China-U.K. ties in the early 2000s and the “Ice Age” of recent years, when relations frayed over a series of issues, saying Britain needed to find a steady middle ground.

The warming between the U.K. and China follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s meeting with Xi this month in Beijing, where they agreed to an easing of some trade restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles and Canadian canola seeds.

Carney last week declared in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that Canada, which Trump has at times called the “51st state,” had been forced to rethink its strategic posture. Carney called on other “middle powers” to follow Canada’s path of resisting hegemons by “engaging broadly, strategically with open eyes.”