UN agency chief resigns after probe into its investments
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres accepted the resignation Sunday of the head of a United Nations agency that was under investigation for questionable investments.
Grete Faremo, a former Norwegian minister of justice and public security, had been undersecretary-general and executive director of the UN Office for Project Services since August 2014.
The office, headquartered in Copenhagen, says its mission is to provide “infrastructure, procurement and project management services for a more sustainable world.”
Faremo’s resignation was accepted on the day the New York Times reported that the agency made “a baffling series of financial decisions” that purportedly led to $25 million in losses.
The Times report followed an April 16 article in Devex, the media platform for the global development community by Brussels-based writer Ilya Gridneff, titled: “What went wrong with UNOPS’ ambitious impact-investing initiative?”
That article said the investigation focused on a series of loans from the agency to a Singapore-based company that received tens of millions of dollars to develop plans to build more than 1 million affordable homes in six countries. “Today, the entire project is stalled, UNOPS is owed tens of millions of dollars, and no houses have been built,” it said.
Devex quoted an unidentified spokesperson for the agency as saying that “steps are being taken to recover all outstanding amounts regardless of the source of activities.”
The UN's internal watchdog had been investigating the transactions.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Faremo’s resignation was effective Sunday. He said Jens Wandel of Denmark, a former special adviser to the secretary-general on reforms, will serve as acting head of the agency while a new executive director is recruited.
“The secretary-general is grateful for Ms. Faremo’s commitment and dedicated service to the organization,” Dujarric said in a statement.
He would not comment beyond the statement when asked whether Guterres asked for Faremo's resignation.
-
US anti-abortion office struck by vandals, fire breaks out: 'Lack of tolerance'
Vandals struck an anti-abortion group office, where a fire broke out and a Molotov cocktail was found, authorities said Sunday. Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer told the Wisconsin State Journal that the fire reported shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison was suspicious in nature. He said someone also spray-painted a message outside the building. Federal officials and the Madison Fire Department are helping with the investigation.
-
Pakistan PM labels extension of army chief tenure talks as 'premature': Report
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday labelled rumours about the extension of the army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as "premature". Bajwa has been serving as Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army since November 2016. The four-star general, Bajwa, was granted an extension in June 2020, five months before he was due to retire. Earlier, the Pakistan army had denied speculations about his extension of the tenure.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: Oppn party rejects president’s offer to form interim govt
The main opposition party in Sri Lanka - Samagi Jana Balawegaya said on Sunday that it rejected an offer by embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to its leader Sajith Premadasa to head an interim government, amid continued political uncertainty in the country caused by the worst-ever economic crisis. “Our leader refused to accept the president's offer,” the national organiser for SJB, Tissa Attanayake told reporters.
-
Thousands of security forces on alert ahead of Philippine polls
Filipinos vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice-president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors. Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice-presidential contest making final bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages. The security deployment involves around 48,000 soldiers and 16,000 police, officials said.
-
More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday. Authorities said about 90 people had been taking shelter in the basement. U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics