International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday urged greater cooperation with Niger while on a visit to the junta-led Sahel nation, a leading source of uranium. UN atomic chief visits uranium-mining Niger

"Niger is one of the biggest producers in the world of uranium. With important political changes in the country, it was very important to ensure the continuity of the presence of IAEA," Grossi said in a statement on X.

Since taking power in a 2023 coup Niger's military rulers have sought to assert greater control of the country's natural resources, especially of its uranium.

Those moves have strained ties with Niger's former imperial master France, with the junta locked in a standoff with the Paris-based Orano nuclear group over its mining presence in the country.

On Thursday Grossi met Niger's junta-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, along with the mining, foreign and energy ministers to explore "deepening cooperation".

"Nuclear science and tech offer real solutions for development, and Niger can count on our continued support," the United Nations' nuclear watchdog chief added.

The day before Grossi paid a visit to the Somair uranium mine in northern Niger, which is the subject of an arm wrestle between the military authorities and Orano.

Orano holds a more than 60 percent stake in three Nigerien subsidiaries Somair, Cominak and Imouraren.

Niger has revoked Orano's operating licence at Imouraren, while the French group has claimed it has lost control over Somair as a result of "interference by by the authorities".

Cominak has been shut since 2021.

Niger is the world's seventh-largest producer of uranium, accounting for around five percent of global supply.

Since the coup Niger's junta has steered the country away from France, instead forging new partnerships with Russia and Iran.

However, in 2024 Prime Minister Zeine insisted that "nothing" had been signed with Iran with regards to uranium. Tehran, which is speculated to have ambitions of developing an atomic weapon, is subject to sanctions over its nuclear programme.

bh/sbk/cw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.