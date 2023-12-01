close_game
close_game
News / World News / UN chief 'deeply' regrets resumption of fighting in Gaza: ‘Still hope that…’

UN chief 'deeply' regrets resumption of fighting in Gaza: ‘Still hope that…’

AFP |
Dec 01, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The UN chief said, “I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza.”

UN chief Antonio Gurerres said he deeply regretted the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday and hoped that a truce could be re-established.

Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises in Gaza following an Israeli strike, after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired.(Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises in Gaza following an Israeli strike, after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired.(Reuters)

"I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza. I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established. The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire," the United Nations secretary-general said on X, formerly Twitter.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out