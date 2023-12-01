UN chief 'deeply' regrets resumption of fighting in Gaza: ‘Still hope that…’

UN chief Antonio Gurerres said he deeply regretted the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday and hoped that a truce could be re-established. Israel-Hamas War: Smoke rises in Gaza following an Israeli strike, after a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired.(Reuters)

"I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza. I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established. The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire," the United Nations secretary-general said on X, formerly Twitter.