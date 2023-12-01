UN chief 'deeply' regrets resumption of fighting in Gaza: ‘Still hope that…’
AFP |
Dec 01, 2023 03:51 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: The UN chief said, “I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza.”
UN chief Antonio Gurerres said he deeply regretted the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Friday and hoped that a truce could be re-established.
"I deeply regret that military operations have started again in Gaza. I still hope that it will be possible to renew the pause that was established. The return to hostilities only shows how important it is to have a true humanitarian ceasefire," the United Nations secretary-general said on X, formerly Twitter.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.