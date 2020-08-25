e-paper
World News

UN council rejects US demand to ‘snap back’ Iran sanctions

Indonesia’s ambassador to the UN, Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement in response to requests from Russia and China to disclose the results of his polling of the views of all countries on the 15-member council.

world Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:25 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
United Nations
Members of the Security Council vote at United Nations headquarters on the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.
Members of the Security Council vote at United Nations headquarters on the landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.(AP file photo)
         

The president of the UN Security Council on Tuesday rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all UN sanctions on Iran, a move that drew an angry rebuke from the US ambassador who accused opponents of supporting “terrorists.”

Indonesia’s ambassador to the UN, Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement in response to requests from Russia and China to disclose the results of his polling of the views of all countries on the 15-member council.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the United States has the legal right to “snap back” UN sanctions, even though President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers that was endorsed by the UN Security Council.

