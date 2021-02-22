UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom
The U.N.’s top human rights body has opened its first and highest-level meeting of 2021, amid growing concerns on issues including the military coup in Myanmar, the arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia and the rights situations in countries including Ethiopia and Sri Lanka.
The four-week session at the Human Rights Council starting Monday has drawn several presidents and prime ministers for its “high-level segment,” and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose government has led a violent crackdown against dissent, was set to speak. The United States is set to renew its council participation after a 2 1/2-year walkout during the term of former President Donald Trump.
Concerns about China’s treatment of Muslim Uighurs, a squeeze by Ethiopia’s government on the country’s Tigray region and state-sponsored violence in countries including Nicaragua were likely to face scrutiny during the session.
“Every corner of the globe is suffering from the sickness of violations of human rights,” said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The military coup and violent crackdown on protesters in Myanmar since early February was among the most pressing issues on the council's agenda.
The session, almost exclusively online, comes as the fight against Covid-19 has become a pretext by some governments to curb human rights, and worsened gender inequality and extreme poverty — even as vaccination efforts have largely been carried out in the world’s richest countries.
Guterres also decried racism, discrimination, xenophobia and the “transnational threat” of white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements — saying such groups are “engaged in a feeding frenzy of hate.”
“Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago,” he added, without elaborating.
Western foreign ministers including Heiko Maas of Germany and Dominic Raab of Britain were to be joined by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in addressing the session. Trump had pulled the U.S. out over concerns that the council was excessively focused on Israel and had been too accepting of autocratic regimes that regularly violate human rights — citing Venezuela in particular.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to revise small business loans to reach smaller, minority firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN refugee agency calls for rescue of Rohingya adrift in Andaman sea
- The agency said it understood some passengers had died, with fatalities rising over the weekend on a boat it said had left the coastal district of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh about 10 days ago and had experienced engine failure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
About a third of Texans still facing disrupted water supplies: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volunteers in New Zealand try to rescue 40 stranded whales
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Biden to hold candle lighting ceremony in memory of Covid victims today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United States top general urges Iran restraint amid efforts to restart talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany damps hopes for easing curbs as contagion rates rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan's speech to avoid 'clash' with India: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US reiterates support for pro-democracy protests in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China asks US to stop 'smearing' CPC, halt support to 'separatist forces'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China calls to reset ties with US, work on issues like climate change, Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar gripped by strike as anti-coup protests build
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox