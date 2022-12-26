Home / World News / UN official meets Taliban, calls for reverse of NGO female worker ban

UN official meets Taliban, calls for reverse of NGO female worker ban

world news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 03:40 PM IST

Afghanistan: "Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital," UNAMA said.

Afghanistan: An Afghan woman walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The acting head of the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan told the Taliban administration's acting economy minister to reverse a decision to ban female NGO workers during a meeting, according to a statement on Monday.

"Millions of Afghans need humanitarian assistance and removing barriers is vital," UNAMA said in the statement, adding that UNAMA's acting head and humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov had met with economy minister Mohammad Hanif.

Hanif's ministry on Saturday ordered all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) not to let female staff work until further notice. The orders do not apply directly to the United Nations, but many of its programmes are carried out by NGOs subject to the order.

afghanistan
