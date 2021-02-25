UN plans Cyprus meeting in April as gap widens between sides
The United Nations announced plans to hold an informal meeting concerning the divided island of Cyprus in April to look at the prospect of resuming reunification talks amid a growing gap between positions of Turkish and Greek Cypriots.
“The purpose of the meeting will be to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a lasting solution to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement Wednesday. The meeting is planned in Geneva between April 27-29, he said.
Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in the north of the island say that a two-state solution to the Cyprus conflict is the only option that merits a discussion. Cyprus and Greece doesn’t support such a formula, saying a bizonal federation is the only solution for the reunification of the Mediterranean island.
Mitsotakis Says Bizonal Federation Is Only Solution in Cyprus
“The only issue that can be discussed in Cyprus from now on is the two-state solution,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier in February. “Otherwise, everyone will take care of their own business.”
Erdogan Insists on Two-State Solution for Cyprus Ahead of Talks
Cyprus has been divided since Turkish forces captured its northern third in 1974, following an attempted coup in which a military junta in Athens sought to unite the island with Greece. To this day, the self-declared Turkish Cypriot state is recognized only by Turkey, while the Republic of Cyprus in the south of the island is internationally recognized and joined the European Union in 2004. UN-led efforts to reunify the island have failed, most recently in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK Sanctuary Offer for Hong Kong Activists Is Great If You Can Afford It
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia jails man for eight years for handing over secrets to China: TASS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol Police was 'quickly overwhelmed' during riots, acting chief says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US murder accused cooked victim's heart to serve his other targets: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN plans Cyprus meeting in April as gap widens between sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China says it never asked US diplomats to take anal swab tests for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 coverup, secret experiments in Wuhan by PLA: Fmr US Security Advisor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea's Kim appoints new Navy, Air Force Chiefs in 'generation shift'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to receive first Covid-19 vaccines, inoculation starts next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capitol police were warned of violence before riot: Chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan blade same as United plane in Denver used in almost 3 thousand flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Congress introduces Countering Chinese Propaganda Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protests: Truck drivers join movement against military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UNHCR praises Indian coast guard for helping Rohingya adrift in Andaman sea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox