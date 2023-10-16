UN Security Council to discuss Israel-Hamas war

The UN Security Council said it will discuss the Israel-Hamas war Monday, as the crisis deepens with Israel gearing up for a ground offensive in Gaza. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soliders ride in their armoured vehicles towards the border with the Gaza Strip.(AFP)

The council said it will start deliberations at 6:00 pm (2200 GMT).

Diplomats say two competing draft resolutions are being discussed: one from Russia urging a ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid, but making no mention of Hamas, and one sponsored by Brazil, calling the Hamas attacks on October 6 that triggered the war an act of terrorism.

Russia's draft resolution calls for "unimpeded" humanitarian aid and "an immediate" ceasefire.

The Brazilian version differs by stating that it "unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas" and the taking of hostages by the Palestinian militant group.

However, it also "strongly urges" provision of essential goods to Palestinian civilians and urges "humanitarian pauses" to let in humanitarian aid workers.

The United States is insisting that the council condemn the Hamas attacks as terrorism, diplomats say.

To be adopted, a resolution needs at least nine votes on the 15-member body, and cannot be vetoed by any of the five permanent members -- the United States, Britain, China, France and Russia.

Diplomats said the talks were tough going, as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict regularly divides the council.

Israel declared war on Hamas a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border, killing more than 1400 people, mostly civilians. Israel has responded by sealing off and bombing Gaza, killing at least 2,750 people, mainly civilians.

Israeli authorities say they are preparing a ground offensive to root out Hamas leaders and their armed supporters.

