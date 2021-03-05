UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters
- At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.
At least 54 people have been killed and over 1,700 detained since Myanmar’s February 1 coup, the UN rights chief said on Thursday, demanding that the military “stop murdering” protesters.
The comments come after the deadliest day of protests in Myanmar, with at least 38 dead on Wednesday in rallies where security forces were seen firing into crowds.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet urged security forces to “halt their vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters”. “Myanmar’s military must stop murdering and jailing protesters,” she said in a statement. “It is utterly abhorrent that security forces are firing live ammunition against peaceful protesters across the country,” she added.
Bachelet added that she was “also appalled at the documented attacks against emergency medical staff and ambulances attempting to provide care to those who have been injured”.
The UN rights office said it had corroborated information that at least 54 people had been killed by police and military officers since February 1.
The killings have escalated sharply in recent days. The rights office had verified 30 of the 38 deaths reported by other UN entities on Wednesday, saying the killings by security forces had taken place in Yangon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Magway and Mon. Since the coup, more than 1,700 people have been “arbitrarily arrested and detained in relation to their participation in protests or engagement in political activity,” the statement said.
Also, the European Union has suspended its support for development projects in Myanmar to avoid providing financial assistance to the military after it seized power last month.
