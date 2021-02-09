UN terms Myanmar military's use of force against protesters 'unacceptable'
The United Nations' top official in Myanmar Ola Almgren on Tuesday warned the military that the use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is "unacceptable" amid reports of people injured in anti-coup protests across the country.
"I call on the security forces to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression", Ola Almgren, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar in a statement by the world body.
Citing unattributed reports from Nay Pyi Taw, Mandalay and other cities, Almgren said that some demonstrators were seriously hurt by security forces in connection with the current protests.
"The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable", he added.
He went on to reiterate the words of the United Nations Secretary-General urging the military leadership to respect the will of the people of Myanmar and adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue.
Days after the military coup in Myanmar, as many as 90 townships in 30 cities across the country have been placed under curfew. According to a report by The Myanmar Times, 90 townships in 30 cities, including 44 townships in Yangon, have been placed under an 8 pm to 4 am curfew since February 8. Besides, the residents have been banned from gathering in groups of more than five in public.
The affected areas include -- Nay Pyi Taw, Lewe, Tatkone, Zeyar Thiri, Mandalay, Magwe, Sagaing, Monywa, Shwebo, Kalay, Waingmaw, Bamaw, Mokaung, Shweku, Monyin, Hpakant, Loikaw, Mawlamyine, Thanphyu Zayat, Ye, Kyaikhto, Kengtung and Taunggyi.
As per the order issued by each town's General Administration Department, public gatherings of more than five people, delivering speeches and protests have been banned.
Action can be taken against the violators under Section 144 of the Penal Code, The Myanmar Times reported.
Last week, hours before the newly elected parliament was due to gather, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi's party of election fraud. San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint along with other top officials have been put under house arrest.
However, the curfew has failed to deter the people from participating in protest marches across the country calling for the release of detainees.
Earlier today, Myanmar's political parties had rejected the Tatmadaw, also known as military locally, government's invitation to take part in the Tatmadaw-formed peace talks committee. According to The Myanmar Times, the military has informed the ethnic armed groups that future peace talks will be continued only with the military-formed peace committee.
Sputnik reported that demonstrators took to the streets of Myanmar, demanding that the military hand power to the elected government and release those detained.
