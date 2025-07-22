Unarmed man shot by Israeli sniper while livestreaming at Gaza port

In a shocking moment that was captured live on social media, a young man was allegedly shot by an Israeli sniper while live-streaming in the Gaza port. The video of the attack went viral on social media and ignited global outrage amid calls for an immediate end to the Middle East war. The incident reportedly occurred during a lull in active shelling at the Gaza port.(Representational Image: Reuters)

A man (whose face is not shown) is seen walking and recording the port when he is struck by a bullet and seems to go down on the ground as a result of the injury.

The camera continues rolling as the blood trickles out from the body of the man, and nearby locals rush to his aid. The incident reportedly occurred during a lull in active shelling at the Gaza port, which in the video appeared relatively calm before the shot was fired.

From the video, the man seemed unarmed and not posing any danger when he was targeted.

However, HT was unable to independently confirm the authenticity of this viral video.

Though the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the identity of the victim remain unknown, the incident rekindled the concerns regarding the targeting of civilians, and more so, journalists and content creators, in conflict areas.

Israel-Hamas war

At the same time, at least 20 individuals were murdered in Gaza in what Palestinian health officials called Israeli attacks on Tuesday. This is as Israel continued with a fresh incursion in an area that had previously mostly been exempt from intense combat during the 21-month war.

The widening of Israel's ground offensive comes as Israel and Hamas have been negotiating conditions for a Gaza ceasefire that would temporarily stop the fighting and release at least some hostages.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas, which eventually engulfed the entire Gaza Strip, resumed after militants who follow Hamas abducted 251 individuals on October 7, 2023.

Less than half of the remaining 50 hostages in Gaza are thought to be alive.

In the meantime, the Trump administration has been urging Israel to conclude the war and has demonstrated signs of restlessness.

On Monday, President Donald Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated Trump was "caught off guard" by an Israeli recent attack on a Catholic church in Gaza.