Israeli PM Netanyahu falls ill with food poisoning, to work from home for three days

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is recovering from a bout of food poisoning and will continue to work while resting at home, his office said on Sunday.

The 75-year-old leader fell ill overnight and was diagnosed with intestinal inflammation and dehydration. He is currently receiving intravenous fluids, according to the official statement.

“In accordance with his doctors' instructions, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and will manage state affairs from there,” his office added.

Netanyahu, who has a medical history that includes being fitted with a pacemaker in 2023, underwent prostate surgery last December following a diagnosis of a urinary tract infection.