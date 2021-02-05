Under Biden, first US warship sails via Taiwan strait

A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday for the first time under the new Joe Biden administration, prompting a strong response from Beijing as the two countries cautiously tread the waters after four years of Trump presidency saw increased tensions between the world powers.

The 7th Fleet’s guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain transited through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. “The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S McCain (DDG 56) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit Feb 4 (local time) in accordance with international law,” Lt Joe Keiley, the 7th Fleet’s spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows,” Keiley said.

Taiwan’s defence ministry confirmed the passage without identifying the vessel.

In Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the country was “closely monitoring” the situation. Wang said China would “…continue to be on high alert at all times, respond to all threats and provocations at any moment, and will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Beijing views any ships passing through the strait a breach of its sovereignty; the US and many other nations view the route as international waters open to all.

China claims the democratically run Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly expressed anger as Washington stepped up support for the island, including arms sales and sailing warships.

On December 31, two US warships sailed through the strait, drawing a protest from Beijing. It came almost two weeks after a Chinese aircraft carrier group used the same waterway.

Tensions between the two countries have risen in the last few years, in part as a result of the pandemic blamed on Beijing by former president Donald Trump, and the trade war.

The latest passage warship comes two days after China’s top diplomat called for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a constructive path.