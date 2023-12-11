UNGA likely to vote on Tuesday on draft resolution seeking Gaza ceasefire
Reuters |
Dec 11, 2023 03:42 AM IST
The move comes after the US, on Friday, vetoed a U.N. Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly is likely to vote Tuesday on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, diplomats said on Sunday.
The move comes after the U.S. vetoed on Friday a U.N. Security Council demand for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.
The General Assembly in October adopted a resolution - 121 votes in favor, 14 against and 44 abstentions - calling for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities."