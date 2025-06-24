'Unidentified' drone hits Baghdad base, says Iraq security officials

An "unidentified" drone struck a military base in Baghdad early Tuesday while another fell in the west of the capital, Iraqi security sources said. The first attack hit a radar system at the Taji base, causing only material damage, a security source told AFP. Lieutenant General Walid al-Tamimi told the official Iraqi News Agency that no casualties were reported.(Representational Image)

Another drone fell in the Radwaniya district, ten kilometres west of Baghdad International Airport, where US troops are deployed in a base as part of an anti-jihadist coalition, the source added.

A government security spokesman Saad Maan confirmed that at Taji "an unidentified drone struck the radar", adding that another drone "fell near a generator", without providing further details.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The strikes come hours after Iran launched missiles at a US military facility in Qatar in retaliation for the American bombing of Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Iraqi security sources told AFP that "so far" Iran had not attacked bases hosting US troops in Iraq.