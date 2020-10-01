e-paper
Unpresidential debate: US president Trump face-off against Biden

Unpresidential debate: US president Trump face-off against Biden

Trump, who was expected to try and dominate the first of three such meetings with Biden, repeatedly talked over his rival, and argued with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

world Updated: Oct 01, 2020 03:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, US.
US President Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, US. (REUTERS)
         

United States President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden faced off over the US’s record on Covid-19, health care, race, climate crisis, and the economy in a bad-tempered debate marked by insults and repeated interruptions.

Trump, who was expected to try and dominate the first of three such meetings with Biden, repeatedly talked over his rival, and argued with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Both candidates appeared to flout debate rules in a scrappy head-to-head peppered with insults. Here are the highlights.

