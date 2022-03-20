Up to 10 wounded in Arkansas shooting outside car show
As many as ten people were injured in a shooting at a car show in the US state of Arkansas, media reports said on Saturday.
"Preliminary information provided to ASP (Arkansas State Police) is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," the police said in a statement, as quoted by American broadcasting network National Broadcasting Company (NBC) on Saturday.
The shooting occurred on Saturday night in the city of Dumas, located in Arkansas' Desha County.
According to police, highway patrol officers, troopers and investigators were dispatched to a business where the car show was taking place.
There was no immediate information on possible suspects or the condition of the injured.
-
Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports
As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
-
Ukraine city 'wiped off from Earth's face' - desperate plea on Day 25: 10 points
In another escalation amid the war, Russia has now resorted to the use of hypersonic missiles.
-
Thousands protest over soaring prices in Spain that worsened after Ukraine war
Outside City Hall in Madrid, a crowd of several thousand people gathered, waving hundreds of Spanish flags and chanting angry slogans calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
-
Two die of Covid amid Omicron-driven surge in China
The deaths, both in Jilin province, bring the country’s coronavirus death toll to 4,638. China reported only two Covid-19-related deaths for all of 2021, the last on January 25.
-
What is Kinzhal, Russia's advanced hypersonic missile used in Ukraine? 5 points
Kinzhal is an air-launched hypersonic missile with a reported range of 1,500-2,000km. It can carry nuclear payload of 480 kg. This is 33 times the yield of the Fat Man bomb dropped on Hiroshima, reports claimed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics