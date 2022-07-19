US: 5 shot, hurt in Washington state Walmart amid altercation
A customer and an employee of a Walmart were shot and injured along with three young men that authorities said were involved in an altercation inside the store late Sunday, police said.
The Seattle Times reported police received calls about shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men who were already in the store, police said.
Injured in the shooting were a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and the three 19-year-old men allegedly involved in the altercation, police said. Authorities did not announce any arrests and did not know the conditions of the victims.
Three victims were taken to a hospital by emergency workers and two arrived in private vehicles, police said.
Mount Vernon is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Seattle.
Turkey warns it can ‘freeze’ Sweden, Finland's NATO process
Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland's membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara's security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. The Nordic countries' accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey's parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. Turkey accuses the two countries of being too lenient toward groups it considers to be national security threats.
Anthony Fauci, face of US govt's Covid battle, to retire by end of Biden's term
Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U. S. President Joe Biden, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and became the face of the US government's efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump. NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Steve Bannon: Loyal to Trump, from White House to court
Steve Bannon -- the anti-establishment outsider who helped bring Donald Trump to the White House -- is now on trial for refusing to testify about the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol. Trump rewarded Bannon by naming him chief strategist, a major victory for the alt-right that sent shudders through the political mainstream. Bannon recently reversed course and agreed to testify after allegedly receiving Trump's blessing, but it was too late.
Wildfires rage in France, Spain as Europe bakes in heatwave
A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fuelled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames spreading through tinder-dry forests. In recent days, unusually high temperatures have gripped swaths of Europe, triggering wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. French forecasters also warned of possible record temperatures as swirling hot winds complicated firefighting efforts in the country's southwest.
At least 20 die, 30 missing after boat capsizes in Pakistan
At least 20 people died, most of them women, and another 30 were missing after a boat carrying more than 100 people capsized in a river in central Pakistan on Monday, officials said. The overloaded boat was heading to a wedding when it capsized in the Indus river in the district of Sadiqabad, the government said in a statement. Local government official Aslam Tasleem said around 30 additional people were missing.
