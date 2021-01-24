US aircraft carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
A US aircraft carrier group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt has entered the South China Sea to promote "freedom of the seas", the US military said on Sunday, at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan have raised concern in Washington.
US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement the strike group entered the South China Sea on Saturday, the same day Taiwan reported a large incursion of Chinese bombers and fighter jets into its air defence identification zone in the vicinity of the Pratas Islands.
The US military said the carrier strike group was in the South China Sea, a large part of which is claimed by China, to conduct routine operations "to ensure freedom of the seas, build partnerships that foster maritime security".
"After sailing through these waters throughout my 30-year career, it's great to be in the South China Sea again, conducting routine operations, promoting freedom of the seas, and reassuring allies and partners," Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of the strike group, was quoted as saying.
"With two-thirds of the world's trade travelling through this very important region, it is vital that we maintain our presence and continue to promote the rules-based order which has allowed us all to prosper," Verissimo said in the statement.
The announcement comes just days after Joe Biden was sworn in as US president.
Biden's nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, told his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday there was "no doubt" China posed the most significant challenge to the United States of any nation.
China has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships getting close to Chinese-occupied islands in the South China Sea, where Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan all have competing claims.
The Theodore Roosevelt is being accompanied by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell and USS John Finn, the US statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'France will tighten law on incest,' says Macron after book sparks outrage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leaders of Covid019 vaccine rollout deliver some of world’s top gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Portugal votes to elect president amid severe Covid-19 pandemic surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawaz Sharif's son challenges Imran Khan govt to show proof of corruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh to buy Myanmar rice, putting aside Rohingya crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US aircraft carrier group enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain's virus surge hits mental health of front-line workers: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan delays notification on formation of Broadsheet inquiry committee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia says ‘inevitable’ Google, others have to pay for news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to launch 5G internet network in 2022-23: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China rescues four miners after 14 days trapped underground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia awaits vaccination drive even though coronavirus under control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid shot scarcity weighs on hopes for Biden’s global push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Year after lockdown, Wuhan dissident more isolated than ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox