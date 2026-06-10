US attacks Iran: Explosions reported in Sirik area near Strait of Hormuz after Apache helicopter downed

The United States conducted retaliatory strikes in southern Iran on Tuesday evening, hours after the US military confirmed that an Army AH-64 Apache helicopter gunship went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. A woman looks at the rubble of her house, which was damaged in a U.S. and Israeli strike in March, in Tehran, Iran June 7, 2026. (via REUTERS)

According to local media, explosions were reported in the Sirik area along the Strait of Hormuz. Additional blasts were also reportedly heard in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island.

Also Read: Iran news LIVE: US military launches strikes against Iran, Tehran says ‘situation calm’ after blast in several cities

CENTCOM confirms attack In an X post on Tuesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed, "forces began launching self-defense strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief’s direction, in response to yesterday’s downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

Trump blames Iran On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for shooting down an American Apache helicopter overnight off the coast of Oman.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social.

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Iran minister responds Shortly after Trump’s statement, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi responded on social media, noting that the Strait of Hormuz is "thousands of miles away from US shores."

"Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire," Araghchi wrote. "To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave."