US, Canada, Britain, Australia slam China as Hong Kong arrests activists
Foreign ministers from the United States, Canada, Britain and Australia condemned last week's arrest of over 50 democracy activists in Hong Kong in a joint statement on Sunday, calling on China to respect the freedom of the people on the island.
Hong Kong police made the arrests on Wednesday in dawn raids, the biggest crackdown since China imposed a security law in 2020, which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.
"It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views," the foreign ministers said in the joint statement issued by Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
"We call on the Hong Kong and Chinese central authorities to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the people of Hong Kong without fear of arrest and detention."
Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy advocates were arrested as authorities said last year's unofficial vote to choose opposition candidates in city elections was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington may sanction those involved in the arrests and will send the US ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox