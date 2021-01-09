IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US Capitol riots: Donald Trump heading for second impeachment
A file photo of US President Donald Trump gesturing during a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump gesturing during a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
world news

US Capitol riots: Donald Trump heading for second impeachment

Democrats are undeterred by the shortage of time available to both impeach and evict him from office before he leaves the White House at the end of his term on January 20, 2021
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:39 PM IST

US Democrats could start the process to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump on the charge “incitement of insurrection” by his supporters who stormed the Capitol at his instigation as soon as Monday if he doesn’t resign “immediately”.

If the move succeeds, he will become the first US president to be impeached twice.

Democrats are undeterred by the shortage of time available to both impeach Trump and evict him from office before he leaves the White House at the end of his term on January 20.

Trump’s remaining 12 days in the White House seemed increasingly in jeopardy as even Republicans have joined in the growing calls for his removal from office.

“I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage,” Lisa Murkowski, a Republican senator, told The Anchorage Daily, her home state news publication in Alaska. Other Republicans such as Senator Ben Sasse expressed willingness to consider voting for an impeachment motion, if introduced.

Twitter, however, didn’t wait any longer. It “permanently suspended” Trump’s account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”, it said in a post.

Trump is reported to have tried to circumvent the ban by posting under the official account of @POTUS (short for President Of The United States) , but Twitter caught his move and shut it down.

The social media platform had initially blocked Trump’s account for 12 hours. Earlier on Friday, Twitter had banned Trump’s personal lawyer Sidney Powell, the purveyor of the US president’s election fraud claims, and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has suggested the use of presidential powers to seize voting machines to prove Trump’s claims of poll irregularities.

Facebook and Instagram had locked Trump’s accounts in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection targeting the US Capitol, a centuries-old building that houses both chambers of Congress. And Google purged Parler, a self-acclaimed right-wing alternative to Twitter, from its entire suite of online platforms.

President-elect Joe Biden slammed Trump in remarks to introduce new members of his cabinet, saying he has been a worse president than feared. Biden welcomed the president’s announcement that he will not attend the inauguration, saying that was one of the few things he agreed with Trump on.

But he refused to associate himself with his congressional colleagues’ move to oust Trump, saying he will leave it to them.

Congressional Democrats were moving at breakneck speed to get Trump out of office before January 20, the day when Biden will be sworn in as president.

“It is the hope of members that the president will immediately resign. But if he does not, I have instructed the rules committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Accordingly, the House will preserve every option - including the 25th amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment.”

Raskin’s 25th amendment legislation is about a lesser-known subsection of the constitutional provision that empowers the vice-president and an outside body set by Congress to determine if the president is unfit to continue and then replace him.

The better-known provision empowers the vice-president and a majority of the cabinet to oust a president for the same reason.

A four-page draft of the motion of impeachment that was widely cited in US media charges Trump with “incitement of insurrection”.

It said, “In all of this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Trump was impeached on December 18, 2019 by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, but his removal from office, the second and more consequential part of the punishment for a president, was voted down by the Republican-led Senate on February 5, 2020.

Trump’s second possible impeachment has the possibility of being more consequential than the first one. With the Senate going under the control of the Democrats on January 20, Democrats can complete the process.

According to reports, Democrats have discussed the possibility of carrying on with the impeachment process, if not wrapped up by inauguration day, and impeach and convict him as well, if the motion gets enough support, which will permanently ban him for running for any federal office, which would bar Trump from running for the White House again.

However, the impeachment move is serious enough for the White House to recognise and oppose it. “A politically motivated impeachment against a President with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country,” said spokesman Judd Deere.

The Republican leadership, those still aligned with Trump, has made the same argument - that it will be divisive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
world news

'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Trump privately questioned why the United States would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than from places such as Norway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
world news

Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:27 PM IST
In a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to Democratic members on Saturday, Pelosi wrote: "We will be proceeding with meetings with Members and Constitutional experts and others. I continue to welcome your comments. I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
world news

China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The recovery is still relying mostly on public support. Private investment has strengthened recently, but consumption is lagging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
world news

End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. vaccines since December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
world news

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:28 PM IST
In the first two weeks of its vaccination drive Germany has given 533,000 shots, just two-fifths of the 1.3 million doses received. Britain, by contrast, has reached the 2 million mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
world news

Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Residents took to Twitter to voice their anger at the situation, while others offered good wishes for those being treated in hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
world news

Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The US envoy on international religious freedom, Sam Brownback, said that he was “appalled and disgusted” by the lies of the Chinese embassy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
world news

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The former California governor and Hollywood action star, a native of Austria, said the scenes from the Capitol saddened him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government on Pompeo's decision to end State Department restrictions on how US officials can interact with Taiwan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
world news

Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The talks will focus on aiding residents of the war zone and unblocking economic and transportation links between the countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A spokeswoman for the Bundestag confirmed that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble had written to lawmakers about the current security situation but declined to give details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
world news

French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex have come under criticism for the slow start to vaccinations since they began on December 27. Government officials vowed to speed up the process and said Saturday that 100,000 people will have been vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
world news

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:50 PM IST
China, which has broadly controlled the pandemic on its soil, is still frustrating independent attempts to trace the virus' origins and the central question of how it jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
world news

Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, "The news that a monument erected at the Jaffna University campus in memory of university students and the general public who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, has been demolished overnight is shocking."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP