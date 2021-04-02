IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US Capitol under lockdown after man rams car into barricade
US Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Friday. (AP)
US Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Friday. (AP)
world news

US Capitol under lockdown after man rams car into barricade

Two police officers were injured in the incident that brought back memories of January 6 storming by supporters of Donald Trump
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:53 PM IST

The US Capitol was on lockdown after a man drove his car into a security barricade, injuring two police officers in the process.

The suspect was in custody.

US Capitol Police said in a tweet, “USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”

The incident brought back memories of the storming of the US Capitol by supporters of then president Donald Trump on January 6.

In a message to congressional offices, the police said, “All US Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP